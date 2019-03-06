HALL, Thomas Roger "Pops" Age 76, passed away on March 3, 2019 after a long battle of illness. Throughout his life, he met life with adversities that were faced with humor and positive attitude. Tom will be remembered as a "jokester" and for the great love of his family. He was born in Livingston, TN on March 22, 1943, raised in Dayton, OH since age 4 and graduated from Stivers High School in 1961. He continued his education in Louisville, KY. Tom was employed at Inland-General Motors at age 18 where he studied and worked himself up to an electrician. He retired after 37 years of service in 1998 after a major stroke. Tom was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. Tom married his childhood sweetheart, Betty (Swift) in 1964 and was married for 54 years. They were blessed with 3 sons: Tommy, Kenny and Terry; 5 wonderful grandchildren: Brandon, Claire, Ryan, Allie and Jordan. Not 3 daughters-in-law but 3 daughters: Mandy, Laura and Julia. Tom is preceded in death by his parents Roger and Vechil (Annie) Hall; his first born son, Tommy R.J. Hall; special aunt, Dee (Mary Goslin), aunt Valley Carver; special cousins Madelyn (Goslin) Harris and Don Savage. Tom is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Betty (Swift) Hall and their children Kenny (Laura), Terry (Julia) and daughter Mandy (Atkinson) Hall; grandchildren Brandon, Claire, Ryan, Allie and Jordan; brother Squeek (Judy) Hall; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and brother-in-law Mike (Katie) Denton. Tom raised his family in Xenia, OH; coached his sons and many kids in YRC baseball, basketball and football (Arrowood School) He loved his family, coaching, fishing, hunting and spending time with his brother "Squeek" (loved to argue), lovingly. The family wishes to thank Tom's special nurses from Hospice, Angie and Shane; and from Grace Hospice, Cheryl; social worker Janet Dickens. In lieu of flowers the family wishes contributions be made to Dayton Hospice. Family will receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Reception 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd Beavercreek, OH 45432. Tom will be laid to rest in Sparta, TN at the Cherry Creek Cemetery. Services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2 pm at the Hunter Funeral Home in Sparta, TN. Services officiated by Pastor Doyle Crawford. A visitation will be held from 12 noon until time of service. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary