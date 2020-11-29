HANLON, Thomas George "Tom"
Thomas George "Tom" Hanlon died Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was 85.
He was born November 29, 1934, in Chicago, IL. Growing up in Hamilton, Ohio, Tom attended Miami University of Ohio, graduating with a BS in Business. While at Miami, Tom played on the Miami of Ohio football team as a Guard and was Consul (President) of the Alpha Chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the Marine Corps.
Tom worked for Dow Chemical Company's Consumer Products division beginning his career in St Louis, MO, then moving his family to Cincinnati, OH, and finally to Roswell, GA. In addition, he served as a long-time volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital's surgical center.
Tom married Sandra "Sandy" Locke in 1956, after growing up together since elementary school. They had two sons and a daughter. He greatly loved his wife, Sandy, his children, his son-in-law and daughters-in-law, his five grandchildren and how they loved him!
When the family settled in Roswell, GA they became active in the community and their beloved church, Roswell Presbyterian Church (RPC). As a man of deep faith, Tom devoted his time and leadership to serving as an Elder, leading RPC's Thornwell Children's Home campaign and participating in numerous mission trips. He also served in leadership with the Greater Atlanta Presbytery.
Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandy Hanlon; his children Scott William Hanlon (Margaret), Cumming, GA; David Locke Hanlon (Lou), Marietta, GA; and Jennifer Hanlon Clifford (Joe), Charlotte, NC. He was affectionately adored by his five grandchildren: Sarah Hanlon, Nashville, TN; John Clifford, Dallas, TX; Ashley and Ben Hanlon, Marietta, GA; and Kate Clifford, Charlotte, NC. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Fox, Upland, CA and Virginia Hanlon, Mason, OH.
The family is grateful to the compassionate staff at Huntcliff Summit II.
A worship service in celebration of Tom's life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Roswell Presbyterian Church. Rev. Jeff Meyers and Rev. Joe Clifford will be officiating. A visitation will be the afternoon prior, December 4, 4PM-6PM at Northside Chapel
. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Roswell Presbyterian Church, c/o Hanlon memorial, P.O. Box 988 Roswell, Georgia 30077-0988.