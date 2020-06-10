HARRIS, Sr. Thomas L. Age 78, of Middletown, passed away at 6:50 AM, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his residence. Thomas was born February 12, 1942, in Greenville, to the late Harold N. "Newt" & Betty (Leas) Harris. In addition to his parents, Thomas was also preceded in death by his 1st wife, Vicki Jo (Brandon) Harris, whom he married July 1, 1961. Thomas is survived by his 2nd wife, Kay M. (Grimes Goecke) Harris, whom he married April 18, 1986; daughter, Tracy (Harris) & Bruce Roach of Greenwood, Indiana; son, Thomas L. & Stephanie Harris, Jr. of Covington, Ohio; step-children, James Goecke of Farmersville, Ohio, Robert & Linda Goecke of New Lebanon, Ohio, Amy Goecke of Miamisburg, Ohio, Jennifer (Goecke) & Patrick Boston of Cape Coral, Florida and Molly Goecke of Greenbrae, California; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, William F. Harris of Greenville, Ohio. Thomas graduated, from Greenville High School, in 1960. He served in the United States Air Force, during the Vietnam War, and was very proud of the time he served. Thomas retired from Trans World Airlines, where he was a ramp serviceman. Thomas was an avid car enthusiast and 4-H youth shooting instructor. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville, with Pastor Dale Boeger officiating. Burial will follow, in Oak Grove Cemetery in Ft. Jefferson, with full military honors conducted by the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greenville Veteran's Honor Guard. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 10, 2020.