HICKEY, Thomas Lawrence "Tom" Age 67 of Germantown, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 1, 2019. He was born on February 5, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Rita (Kernan) & Robert E. Hickey, Sr. Mr. Hickey was a retired accountant with Germantown Telephone, a member of the St. Augustine Catholic Church, a graduate of Wright State University, as well as a devoted fan for all of the Valley View sports especially football. He is survived by his 10 sisters and brothers, Cathryn (Thomas) Knipfer, Patricia Batdorf, Mary (Paul) Runk, Susan (Robert) Peterman, Theresa (Todd) Penney, Bob, Tim (Barbara), Chris (Janine), James (Patrice), and John Hickey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 6891 Weaver Rd., Germantown with Father Francis Tandoh celebrant. Burial Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Dalton Funeral Home, (Corner of Weaver Rd., & St. Rte. 4), Germantown. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Valley View Athletic Dept., or to the St. Augustine Catholic Church in Tom's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019