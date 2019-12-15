|
HOLTZCLAW, Thomas E. Age 66 of Fairfield passed away Friday December 13, 2019. He was born August 27, 1953 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of the late Edward M. and Donna M. (nee Springman) Holtzclaw. Tom was a 1971 graduate of Garfield High School and a graduate of Cincinnati Technical College. He worked as a Field Service Technician for Cincinnati Bell and retired in 2015. He had a private pilot's license and enjoyed his time flying. He was a member of the Fairfield Eagles and enjoyed his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, fishing, and camping. Tom especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Dana Holtzclaw; three daughters Kimberlee Hoskins, Karry (Jay Flannery) Holtzclaw, and Katie Hicks; 17 grandchildren, and his step- son Danny Reece. Tom was also preceded in death by his sister Tamea Bajwa. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday December 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Barry Wilson, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to an organization that Tom deeply cared about- feedthechildren.org. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 15, 2019