HORNING, Thomas M. Age 91 of Kettering passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at Oak Creek Terrace. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Elaine in 2019 and son, Steven in 2015. Survivors include his children, Michael (Josie) Horning, Robert (Diane) Horning, Kathy Pollock (Lee), James Horning; daughter-in-law Robin Horning; brothers, Paul (Jan) Wolf and Thomas Wolf and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. He was a graduate of Kaiser High School, Miami Jacobs, and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. After the war he was employed by GMAC where he climbed the corporate ladder. He retired as Manager of the Accounting Department. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Charles Parish. Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Vitas Hospice in his memory. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020
