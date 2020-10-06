1/1
Thomas HOWARD Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOWARD, Jr., Thomas 85, was born on May 25, 1935, in St. Joseph's Parish, Louisiana, to Thomas, Sr. and Sylvia Howard and entered his eternal rest on October 1, 2020. Affectionately known as Top Cat or TC, Thomas retired from General Motors (Inland) after 30+ years and was a faithful member of Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. His parents, brother Richard (Dickie) Howard and sisters Lena Pinkins and Ethel Whitley will greet him in heaven. Thomas loved his family and left a legacy of love that will continue through his sons Stephen (Deborah) Howard, Cedric (Kim) Howard, daughters Gretchen Long and Yolanda Stone; siblings Lee (Minnie), Houston Howard and Darnell Pinkins. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A celebration of Thomas' life will be held on Wednesday, October 7 at 11:00 am at Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Cedric Howard, Officiant. Interment Shiloh Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Physical distancing will be honored. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.Thomasfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved