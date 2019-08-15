|
HUTNYAN, Thomas Andrew On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, a loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 60. Thomas was born on July 31, 1959 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Fr. Michael and Mary Hutnyan. He received his degree in Computer Science at California University of Pennsylvania in 1982. He then joined the United States Air Force in 1983 and served his country until his retirement in 2003 as a Master Sargent. On October 11, 1986, he married Lori Anne Hegedus. They raised two sons, Joshua and Matthew Hutnyan. Thomas had a passion for caring for his family, serving the country and be faithful to God. He was always there for anybody in need. He enjoyed Steelers Football and exercising and going to church. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Fr. Michael and Mary Hutnyan, and his sister, Mary Jane Hutnyan. He is survived by his wife Lori, two sons Joshua and Matthew and his wife Megan Hutnyan, his three brothers Nick, Fr. Emil, and Paul, four sisters Marina, Daria, Christina, and Becky, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Orthodox Church, 4451 Wagner Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45440. Final resting place will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 18, 2019 at Monastery of St. Tikhon, 175 Saint Tikhons Rd., Waymart, PA 18472. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019