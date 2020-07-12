Thomas JONES

JONES, Thomas Roy Thomas Roy Jones, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by parents, Leroy and Willie Mae Jones, son, Thurston Jones, daughter, Kim Baldwin, siblings, Mary Ruth (Rev. Frank) Brooks and Anne Oliver. Survived by his devoted wife of nearly 35 years, Priscilla Jones, sons, Todd (Carmen) Jones, Tyrus Carter and Maurice Rutledge, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Ensley Robinson, sisters-in-law, Eunice Levert (the late Caris) and Jorene Simmons (John), a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A graduate of Bridgeforth High School, Pulaski, TN. After high school, he relocated to Dayton, Ohio. A retiree of McCall Corp. later he worked as a Carpenter and owned & operated an arcade. For 43 years, Thomas was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the viewing will be Monday, July 13, 2020, 10-10:30 A.M at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, the family will not be present. Private funeral services will follow with interment at Shiloh Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton
, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420. HHRoberts.com