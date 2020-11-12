1/1
Thomas JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, Thomas Edward "Tom"

Mr. Thomas "Tom" Edward Jones, age 87, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Autumn Village Assisted Living in Jackson. Tom was born in

Lucerne Mines, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, July 26, 1933, to the late Edward M. Jones and the late Elizabeth Bell Jones. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen

Marie Pilate Jones; and brothers, John Jones and Ken Jones. Tom was a veteran for the United States Navy and served in the Korean War. He retired from Westinghouse and Universal Energy Systems. Tom was a lifelong member of VFW Post 3283, FOE, and The American-Czech Club. He also enjoyed playing golf. Tom is survived by his daughters and their

spouses, Denise & Anthony Brendle, Diane & Mike Barrett; grandchildren, Michael & Sheila Barrett, Jackie Barrett, Tyler & Kim Brendle; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Tom Jones will be held at a later date in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The American-Czech Club, 922 Valley St. Dayton, Ohio 45404 in his memory. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street

Jackson, GA, is serving the Jones family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sherrell Funeral Home - Jackson
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
(770) 775-3916
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sherrell Funeral Home - Jackson Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved