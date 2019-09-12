|
|
KONICKI, Thomas C. "Butch" Age 77, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Loveland, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alma Konicki nee Hilgeford; brothers, Frank and Lonnie Konicki and sister, Beverly Breidenbach. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie Konicki; son, James (Robin) Konicki; grandsons, Andrew and Joshua Konicki; brothers, Don (Kathy) Konicki, and Ken (Ann) Konicki; sister, Doris (Ed) Donovan and sisters-in-law, Karen Thompson and Barb Konicki, and several nieces and nephews. Thomas "Butch" worked as a supervisor for 25 years at The Old Colony Envelope Company and also worked in Cincinnati and Chicago. Following retirement he did janitorial work for The Loveland School District. In high school he played football and was a big fan of The Reds, Bengals and UD Basketball. He was also a member of The Kiser Alumni Association. A private Inurnment will be held at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia at his family's convenience. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019