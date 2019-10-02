Home

Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
Graveside service
Following Services
Miami Valley Memory Gardens
Thomas KRATZER


1940 - 2019
Thomas KRATZER Obituary
KRATZER, Thomas C. Age 79 of Kettering passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born in Dayton on February 17, 1940 to the late, Victor and Margaret Mary (Champion) Kratzer. Also preceding Tom in death is his brother-in-law, Larry Oney. He is survived by his sister, Bev Oney; brother and sister-in-law, Gerald (Lynn) Kratzer and many nieces and nephews. Tom is a USAF veteran and retired from Kettering City Schools as a Custodian. Friends and family may visit from 11am-12pm on Thursday, October 3 at Westbrock Funeral Home. A graveside service will immediately follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The in his memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019
