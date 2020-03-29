|
KRITZER, Thomas C. Age 63, of Kettering, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Robert; and his beloved brothers, Jack in 1975 and James in 2011. He is survived by his mother, Jean, of Kettering; by fraternal twin Tim and his wife Marianne and niece Katie, both of Pendleton, IN; nieces, Amber Pinnock of Dayton, OH, and Heather Wadsworth of New Bradenton, FL; and loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Tom was manager of track and cross-country teams for 3 years at Fairmont West. He graduated in 1975. In 1977 he graduated from Cline's School of Nursing, and worked at Central Service Kettering Hospital and at nursing homes as an aide. Tom sang in the church choir at Ascension and loved to play his guitar. He loved music, especially country, gospel and the Philharmonic, the Red's, NASCAR, and his faithful cat buttons. Due to a spinal injury in 2002, Tom could no longer walk and was wheelchair bound. He seldom complained. Instead, he relied on his continuing deep faith, praying for others, and encouraging others in need of help. This made Tom a very special person. He was encouraged by his friend of over 30 yrs, Father Myron Fields. Tom will be sorely missed by many. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 1 at 1:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020