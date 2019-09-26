|
HUTCHESON, Thomas L. Age 73, of Kettering, passed away on September 19, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born April 3, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Forrest and Edna Jean (Class) Hutcheson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his step son Brian Wick. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Over his 40 year career, Thomas was employed in the Information Technology field. He worked for First National Bank (now PNC), L.M. Berry & Co., Miami Valley Hospital, EDS and contractors associated with WPAFB. He was very active in volunteer work including Amateur Radio, Boy Scouts Troop 236, Miami Valley Hospital, and Victoria Theater. He is survived by his wife Mary, of 37 years; son William of New York City; and twin grandchildren Kyle and Amber Wick of Phoenix, AZ. The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Avenue. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. in the Far Hills Sanctuary with Rev. Charlie Woodward officiating, and afterwards, a committal service will be held in Epiphany's Memorial Garden. A meal immediately follows the services. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hill Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the at www.alz.org/dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019