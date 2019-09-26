Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
Kettering, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas HUTCHESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas L. HUTCHESON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas L. HUTCHESON Obituary
HUTCHESON, Thomas L. Age 73, of Kettering, passed away on September 19, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born April 3, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Forrest and Edna Jean (Class) Hutcheson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his step son Brian Wick. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Over his 40 year career, Thomas was employed in the Information Technology field. He worked for First National Bank (now PNC), L.M. Berry & Co., Miami Valley Hospital, EDS and contractors associated with WPAFB. He was very active in volunteer work including Amateur Radio, Boy Scouts Troop 236, Miami Valley Hospital, and Victoria Theater. He is survived by his wife Mary, of 37 years; son William of New York City; and twin grandchildren Kyle and Amber Wick of Phoenix, AZ. The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Avenue. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. in the Far Hills Sanctuary with Rev. Charlie Woodward officiating, and afterwards, a committal service will be held in Epiphany's Memorial Garden. A meal immediately follows the services. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hill Chapel. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the at www.alz.org/dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now