|
|
LENEHAN, Thomas 85 of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Thomas was born May 12, 1934 to Earl Lenehan and Mary Jane (Mogel) Lenehan, who precede him in death, he was also preceded by a brother Earl Lenehan Jr. Thomas leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 57 years, Carole (Evans) Lenehan, two daughters and sons-in-law Sherry (Leslie) Angleton, Lee Anne (Bobby Mason) Medina, one son and daughter-in-law Robert (Brenda) Lenehan. Also surviving are five grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer (Ryan) Little, Robert Jr. (Elise) Lenehan, Daniel (Season) Lenehan, Angela (Andy) Chandler and Nicole (Dave) Wills. He also leaves 9 great-grandchildren Madison, Cody, Miranda, Carson, Jase, Kelsea, Jonah, Mila, Asher and one on the way, Krew; two brothers and sisters-in-law Robert (Wanda) Lenehan and Jon (Vivian) Lenehan, beloved dog Twisty. Thomas was a 1952 graduate of Tipp City High School, was retired from the US Postal Service after 43 years of service and, did printing for the Tipp City Herald. He was also a US Army Veteran and, enjoyed bowling and golf. Thomas was also a member of the Gem City Dog Obedience Club and the Gem City Square Dance Club. There will be gathering of family and friends, Thursday, January 9, 2020 starting at 4:00 pm followed by a celebration of Thomas' life at 6:00 pm with Pastor Ryan Little presiding at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Interment will be in Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: . Messages of sympathy and support to his family may be made at: www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020