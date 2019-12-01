Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
LENOX, Thomas Anthony "Tom" 58, of Springfield, passed away November 27, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born November 3, 1961 in Springfield, son of the late Delores A. "Sue" (Schwartz) and William R. "Bill" Lenox, Sr. Tom had worked at Jefferson Industries for 17 years and then in his family's home improvement business. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his grandkids. Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Missy (Brammer) Lenox; two children, Tommy (Dee) Lenox II and Corie (Robby) Carpenter, all of Springfield; grandchildren, Frankie Carpenter, Layni Lenox, Lydia Lenox, Jessica Inman, Kristen Lawson, Kassi Inman; great-grandchildren, Nikoli Lawson, Tesla Pontsler, Scarlett Wright, and one on the way; siblings, Kathleen Mounts, John (Joyce) Lenox, all of Springfield, Steve Lenox, of Tucson, AZ, Bill (Vickie) Lenox, Karen Lenox, Denny (Brenda) Lenox; in-laws, Lowell "Pops" and Debbie "Mom" Brammer; very special brother-in-law, Jai Brammer, all of Springfield; Tom's fur baby, Toby; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Tom's life will be held from 5-8 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or .
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
