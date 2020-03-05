Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
Thomas LILLIE Obituary
LILLIE, Thomas Allen Age 73 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at . Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dianna; son, Jason (Andrea); granddaughters, Grace and Josie Ann; brothers, Ron (Beverly) and Jim (Nadine); and his cousin Cathy. He was a graduate of Buffalo State Collage with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Airforce. Tom also worked for 23 years with N.C.R. Tom loved fishing, making knives, Penn State and the Steelers, and loved his role as a grandfather. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Epiphany Lutheran Church, with the service at 12:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church or . Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020
