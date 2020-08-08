1/1
Thomas Lubinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUBINSKI, Thomas P. Age 82, passed away in Dayton, Ohio, on August 4, 2020. Born in Ann Arbor, Michigan, he was the youngest of the three sons of Jerriene Donoghue and Alexander Lubinski. The family moved to Wyandotte, Michigan, where Tom attended St. Patrick grade and high school. He received a Degree in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Detroit, then moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he worked at Wright-Patterson AFB, then Sinclair College. He then volunteered at Kettering Medical Center for many years. He and wife Mary Lou (Westbrock) had four children. He liked fishing, gardening, genealogy, and most of all, doing things with his kids and grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Alex Jr. He is survived by his wife; children, Patrick (Megan), David (Peg), Barbara (David), Mark (Muge); four grandchildren, Ryan, Briana, Solea and Ela; and a brother, Michael. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 1-3 pm at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will greet guests outside in the rear of the parking lot after exiting the funeral home. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Monday, at the Church of the Ascension, 2001 Woodman Dr. in Kettering. A private burial for the family will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westbrock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved