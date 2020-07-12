1/1
Thomas MAGEE
MAGEE, Thomas H. Thomas H. Magee was born on 1/8/29 to Edwin and Hazel Magee in Trenton, Missouri. In 1951, Tom graduated from the University of Missouri with an Electrical Engineering Degree. Tom and Betty Satterthwaite were married on 2/12/56. Tom achieved the rank of Colonel in the Air Force. Tom died on 1/2/2020 and is survived by Betty, his wife, and their three children: Thomas H. Magee II, John Magee and Luanne Magee. Services will be held at Mt. Zion Church in Xenia, Ohio on July 18, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Mt. Zion Church.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
