Thomas MANNIX
More Obituaries for Thomas MANNIX
Thomas MANNIX Jr.

Thomas MANNIX Jr. Obituary
MANNIX Jr., Thomas G. 69, of Alaska, formerly of Northridge, passed away Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 20, 1949. Thomas was retired from General Motors after over 30 years of service and had served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by his father, Thomas Mannix, Sr.; sister, Mary Margaret Mannix; brother, Ronald Edward Mannix. Survived by his mother, Esther Mannix; sister, Ann Neff (Fred); brothers, Mark Mannix (Jill), Greg Mannix (Dina), Rick Mannix (Devon) & Jeff Mannix (Michele); host of beloved nieces, nephews, other family & friends; and his beloved dog, Roxie. Graveside service 11:45 a.m. Friday, Mar. 15, 2019 at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45428. If desired, memorials may be made to any veteran . Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
