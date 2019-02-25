|
MAST, Thomas Age 76, of Union, passed away February 20, 2019. Tom was a longtime member of VFW 6557 and American Legion 707, former officer for the Englewood Police Department, and an animal lover. Tom is survived by his nieces: Deborah Chen, Pam Johnson, Beth Silveira, Penny Day, and Dwayne (Sharon) Hall, aunt: Dorothy Miller, cousins: Patricia, Sandy, Mike, and Melissa, and special friend: Cathy Bond. He is preceded by his parents: John and Ivadel Mast, and siblings: Dorothy Lee, Robert Mast, and Judy Mast. A Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Polk Grove Cemetery in Butler Township, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019