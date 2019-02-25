Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas MAST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas MAST

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas MAST Obituary
MAST, Thomas Age 76, of Union, passed away February 20, 2019. Tom was a longtime member of VFW 6557 and American Legion 707, former officer for the Englewood Police Department, and an animal lover. Tom is survived by his nieces: Deborah Chen, Pam Johnson, Beth Silveira, Penny Day, and Dwayne (Sharon) Hall, aunt: Dorothy Miller, cousins: Patricia, Sandy, Mike, and Melissa, and special friend: Cathy Bond. He is preceded by his parents: John and Ivadel Mast, and siblings: Dorothy Lee, Robert Mast, and Judy Mast. A Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Polk Grove Cemetery in Butler Township, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now