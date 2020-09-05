1/1
Thomas McCUISTION
1947 - 2020
McCUISTION, Thomas M. Thomas M. McCuistion, 73, of Springfield, passed away at Wooded Glen on Thursday afternoon, September 3, 2020. He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on August 16, 1947, the son of the late Clayton Silas and Annie Lorene (Sullivan) McCuistion. Tom retired from Clark State Community College following 25 years of service. He served on the board of trustees of the Clark County Public Library for 25 years. While at Clark State and serving the library, he was instrumental in the fundraising and building of the Clark State Performing Arts Center and the new library. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Suzanne (Pharis) McCuistion; three children, Jason Thomas (Kendra) McCuistion of Paris, TN, Jennifer Suzanne (Byron) Settles of Fishers, IN, and Matthew Silas (Stephanie) McCuistion of Springfield; and grandchildren, Will, Drew, Ben, and Charlotte McCuistion, Shelby and Riley Sims, Shelby and Skylar Settles, and Emma and Caroline McCuistion. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Tom's funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Stan Gockel presiding. A private graveside service will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. It is strongly encouraged that masks or facial coverings be worn as well as observing social distancing. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
SEP
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
