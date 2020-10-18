1/1
THOMAS MCNEIL
McNEIL, Thomas Edward Thomas Edward McNeil, 79, of Springfield, passed away October 10, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 20, 1940, in Springfield, the son of Joseph Arthur and Louise Irene (Fahey) McNeil. Mr. McNeil was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the V.F.W. Post 1031 and the Knights of Columbus. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, gardening and he was a loyal Notre Dame fan. Survivors include two children; Marie McDermott and Michael McNeil, two grandchildren; Saraha McNeil and Ami McNeil, nine great-grandchildren, one brother; Donald (Marty) McNeil and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; Nancy Carol McNeil, March 4, 2014, a grandson; Christopher McNeil, two brothers; Richard and John McNeil and his parents. Memorial services will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, October 24, 2020, in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
October 18, 2020
I have you all in my prayers i know it's hard because it always hard when you lose a love one from Vicki Ross
Vicki Ross
