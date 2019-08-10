Home

More Obituaries for Thomas McNICHOLS
Thomas McNICHOLS Sr.

Thomas McNICHOLS Sr. Obituary
McNICHOLS Sr., Thomas James Passed away on August 4, 2019 at the age of 25. He is survived by his father Thomas Gene McNichols, Jr., his children Thomas McNichols, Jr., Tristan Harris, La'Niya McNichols and Jayla McNichols. He is also survived by 5 sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. A public visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 6-8pm at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service will be Monday, 12pm at the church. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11am until time of service. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Dayton, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019
