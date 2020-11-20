1/1
Thomas MEANS
1944 - 2020
MEANS, Thomas Stuart

75, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospital. Born on December 23, 1944, to

Thomas and Lorraine (nee: Terhune) Means in Lexington, KY, Tom worked as an electrician at Armco Steel. He was a veteran of the US Army, a

member of the VFW and

American Legion and he was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and working in his garden. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Barbara J. Sorrell, he is

survived by his son, Sean Means of Germantown, his daughter, Heather Means of Tipp City, one step-son, Kelly Keys of

Lebanon, one step-daughter, Shelly Philbin of Fayetteville, five brothers, Timothy S. (Linda) Means, Dennis (Mary) Means, Mick (Sherry) Parr, Rick (Betsy) Parr and Ronnie (Cindy) Parr, six grandchildren, Tyler Means, Lauren Williams, Austin Keys, Dillon Philbin, Ashley (Chris) Hammond and Haley (Adam) Spohr, three great-grandchildren, Amber, Deegan and Ayla, and his dog, Jeanie. Visitation, Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with a service beginning at 11:00 AM all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, donations requested to the American Juvenile

Diabetes Foundation by visiting JDF.org/donate. Online

condolences may be sent to the family by visiting

www.hoskinsfh.com. If you are experiencing any symptoms, we encourage you to pay your respects via alternate methods, such as sending a sympathy card or a message through the online guestbook links below. Please do your part to slow the spread and follow the guidelines as prescribed by the CDC and

Federal & State mandates.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
Funeral services provided by
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
