Thomas MILLARD

MILLARD, Thomas Age 68 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away July 24, 2020. He was born to the late Robert and Thelma Millard on September 8, 1951, in Middletown, Ohio. Thomas honorably served as a Military Police Officer in the United States Army. After his stint in the military he went on to become an electrician for General Electric, retiring after 25 years in 2015. He is a member of Berachah Church of Middletown. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Rita Millard; daughter, Lisa McQueen; grandchildren, Alison, Andy, Alec and Alaina McQueen. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Parker, Ava; sisters, Beverly (Audi) Boyds of Florida, Patty (Daryl) Hensley of Middletown; brothers, Bob (Peggy) Millard of Florida, Jan (Pam) Millard of Carlisle. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 1pm-2pm with a funeral service to follow at 2pm. Burial to take place at Woodside Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
.