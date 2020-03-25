|
MILLER Thomas R. "Tom" 78 of New Carlisle, OH passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife and family on Friday March 20, 2020. Tom was born in Dayton, OH on March 13, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents Mother Susan Fox, Step-Father Robert Fox and his Sister Roberta Key. Tom is survived by his wife and best friend of 54 years Janet Miller, four children; Sharon Lemon, Shirley McCall, Jimmy (Cathy) Miller and Cheryl Totten; Grandchildren Mindy (Justin) Duncan, Derek (Brooke) Koogler and Grant McCall, two Great Grandchildren; Hunter Thomas Adkins and Connor Duncan, also his two brothers; Mike Miller, Frank Fox and Sister; Gale Knarich. Tom served in the Navy and retired at a young age from truck driving which allowed him to spend more time with his family. He was an amazing Husband, Father and Papaw who loved to play poker, hunt, fish, garden and be outdoors. A lot of his time spent after retiring was teaching his Grandkids and Great Grandkids about hunting, fishing and gardening as well as cooking. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted through website or please contact the at 937-258-5537. If you prefer to mail your donation, please make checks payable to , and mail to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Please include Thomas Miller as notation with the check. Thank you in advance for your support!
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020