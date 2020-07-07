MILLS, Thomas Thomas Mills, age 93, of Franklin, OH, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, at Ohio Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties due to complications following a recent stroke. Thomas was born February 28, 1927, in Thorn Hill, TN. He played basketball for Hancock County High School, attended Union Missionary Baptist Church, served in the US Army during the Korean War, and retired from DP&L following a long career as an electrician. Tom was a loving and devoted husband of 63 years to Kathleen (Kindred) Mills until her death in July, 2013. Tom and Kathy were active in their community and were longtime members of the Carlisle Lions Club. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; father, Riley Mills; mother, Nettie Mills; siblings, Hubert Mills, Hall Mills, Lola Dalton, Dexter Turnmire, Roxy Wolfenberger, Blanch Dodson, and Bonnie Green; mother-in-law, Mildred Kindred; father-in-law, Alfred Kindred; sister-in-law, Sharon Bilbrey; and brothers-in-law, Raymond Kindred and Donald Kindred. He is survived by sisters-in-law, Bernice (Ray) Kindred, Dovey (Don) Kindred; nephews, Damon Mills, Roy Kenneth Dodson, Claude Wolfenbarger, and Denver Mills; and nieces, Christine Stapleton, Delores Morgan, Bonnell Wolfenbarger, Joyce Waddell, Maybelle Barnard, Pamela Breeze, Debra Davis and Karen Kindred; and many dear friends and extended family. Funeral services are 1pm, Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St, Franklin, OH, with Dan Flory Celebrant. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be Thursday, from 12pm to 1pm, at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com
