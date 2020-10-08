1/
THOMAS MOORE
MOORE, Thomas Wesley Thomas Wesley Moore, 68, of Springfield, passed away October 4, 2020. He was born May 20, 1952, in Springfield, the son of George and Ruth Marie Moore. Mr. Moore was retired from Jefferson Industries. His favorite past time was spending time with his loving family, especially his grandkids. Survivors include seven children; Randy Palmer, Jeremy Palmer, Michelle Moore, Jason Moore, Michael More, Kelly Moore and Joshua Moore, several grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; Elaina, two brothers; Donny Moore (Rose Nier) and Richard (Shirley) Moore and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; Tina Marie Moore and his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Masks are suggested. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mr. Moore's family. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
