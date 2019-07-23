MUTH, Thomas L. Age 87 of Dayton passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20. Tom was a graduate of Chaminade High School and the University of Dayton. After graduation he served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957 assigned to the 276th Armored Division at Ft. Knox Kentucky. He spent his career, ending as President of Muth Brothers Riggers and Movers, founded by his great grandfather, Peter Muth in 1871. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra "Sandy" and his brother Jerome "Jed" Muth. Tom is survived by his two nieces, Molly and Melissa Muth of Columbus. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, July 25 at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Church, Dayton. Visitation will be at 9:00AM, one hour prior to mass at the church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to Alzheimer's of Dayton or . Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton. Published in Dayton Daily News from July 23 to July 24, 2019