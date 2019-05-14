|
NANCE, Thomas J. 66, of London died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Doctors Hospital, Columbus. Born March 23, 1953 in Springfield; he was a son of Edward and Gertrude (Haynes) Nance. A graduate of Shawnee High School in Springfield; Tom then went to Sinclair University and became a respiratory therapist. He had worked for the former Community Hospital in Springfield before working and retiring from Riverside Methodist Hospital. Survivors include his wife of 35 years Lisa (Culley) Nance; son Evan C. Nance of Columbus, daughter Katelyn M. Nance of FL and brother Michael Nance of MS. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until 1:00 PM Friday in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Grant Edwards officiating. Interment will follow in Somerford Township Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 14, 2019