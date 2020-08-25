1/
Thomas Newlon
1954 - 2020
NEWLON, Thomas Kent "Bubba" Age 66, of Union, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born to the late Dorothy (Sweeney) and Logan Newlon on February 12, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio. Bubba was a class of 1972 Trotwood High School graduate. He worked for more than 30 years as a driver for Johnson's Catering. A walk-through visitation will be on Friday, August 28, from 1-3 pm at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Services will follow at 3 pm. If you are attending Bubba's services, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing guidelines. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
AUG
28
Service
03:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
