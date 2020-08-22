1/1
Thomas OSTEEN
OSTEEN, Thomas Ira 81, of Kettering, formerly of Wilmington, passed peacefully in his sleep and will be sadly missed by all who knew him on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Joan; daughter, Deborah Conley; granddaughter, Lauren Stewart; brother, Robert (Louise) of Ft. Pierce, FL; sister, Glenda of Pennsylvania, several brothers & sisters-in-law, that were truly his siblings and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Wallace and Dahlia; stepmother, Ethel, sister; Judith; brothers, William and Reginald and best friend, Walter Clark. Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Tom with his family during visitation at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Ave. on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020, from 1-3 pm followed by a Celebration of Tom's Life at 3:00 pm. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

