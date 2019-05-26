Home

OTTO, Thomas Age 75, died May 18, 2019. Survived by his wife of 48 years, Bunny, his children Nicholas Besch, William, Thomas (Tiffany), Alexander, Randall, Gabriel, Brittany (Robert), and grandchildren Seth Weaks, Alec, Holly, Marissa, Adam, Randall, Blake, and Keira Otto. Memorial service at Dayton National Cemetery, May 30, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Immediately following, a gathering will be held at American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Dr. Kettering 45440. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to The Tenth Life P.O. Box 178 Alpha, OH 45301 or Amvets Post 464 in Huber Heights.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019
