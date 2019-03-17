PANSTINGEL, Thomas Stevens "Steve" Age 83, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at with his family by his side. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Joseph and Catherine Marie (Richards) Panstingel; brothers, Kenny, Timothy, Larry, Francis "Gank" and sister, Mary Ann Ellis. He leaves his devoted wife of 63 years, Mary; children, Theresa (Mark) Ribbink, Mark (Kathryn) Panstingel and Lisa Panstingel; adored grandchildren, Mike Ribbink and Kelli (Kyle) Kempton; great-grandchildren, Kenleigh and Kolby Kempton; siblings, Herman (Carol) Panstingel, June (Bo) Bohannon and Dianna (Thurman) Ferryman. His love for his family and his humor will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was a dedicated member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where he previously served as an usher and was a member of the Free Spirits. Tom was a member of Beavercreek Masonic Lodge #753, where he served as Past Worshipful Master, Tyler, Junior Deacon, Senior Deacon, Junior Warden, Senior Warden and Trustee. He was also a member of Ormus Grotto where he entertained as a clown. Tom was a proud US Army Veteran who served his country in the Korean Conflict. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12pm, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 Smithville Road, Dayton 45420, where family will receive friends from 11am until the time of service. Urn Burial will follow the mass with military honors at Woodland Cemetery. Donations, in Tom's memory to Choices in Community Living, 1651 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45414. Visit his guest book at newcomerdayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary