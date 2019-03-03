Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Thomas PEAK Jr. Obituary
PEAK Jr., Thomas E. 67, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born on March 4, 1951, in Springfield, the son of the late Thomas E., Sr., and Barbara (Lewis) Peak. Tom graduated from Springfield South High School in 1970 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps serving our country for four years. During his time in the Marines he was an MP and was stationed at Camp Lejeune. Tom worked for Bobby Fisher Distributor for 35 years. He enjoyed playing poker and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Tom will be remembered for his "big heart" and would do anything for anybody. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Robin (Reynolds) Peak, his children: Michelle (Jeff) Wichael, and Cody Peak; step daughters: Lisa Surber, and Jennifer (Dusty) Conwell; five grandchildren: Drew and Matt Wichael, and Dustyn, Alyssa and Landon Conwell; one sister, Teresa (Mike) McMullen, one brother, Eric (Kim) Pennycuff, uncle, Jim Lewis, and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Peak. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019
