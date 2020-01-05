|
PHELPS, Thomas R. Age 62, of Dayton, passed away at the Oaks of West Kettering on Monday December 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Bonnie Phelps and by a brother Robert Phelps. Tom was an avid sports fan and participated in numerous fantasy football leagues. He also volunteered for many years at the Life Enrichment Center on Findley St. in Dayton. Thomas is survived by his father, Bud Phelps and also by numerous other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Tue. Jan. 7, 2020 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with Pastor Kelly Johnston officiating. Burial will follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday from 12pm until service time. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020