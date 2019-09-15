|
RAFFERTY, Thomas M. Age 78, of Kettering, passed away on September 10, 2019. Tom was born on April 2, 1941, in Dayton to the late Earl and Gertrude (nee Tetzlaff) Rafferty. He attended Holy Angels and Chaminade High School before attending the University of Dayton. Tom married the love of his life, Sharleen Slaven, on Valentine's Day in 1970, after meeting her while working at Kramer's. He retired from Delco/Delphi after many years of service, including officer of local IUE 755. Tom and Sharleen were both longtime members of Church of the Ascension, and frequently volunteered their time to numerous church causes, including church festivals, bingo, choir, and food pantry. He was a past Grand Knight and state officer of the Knights of Columbus Council 500 (now a member of K.O.C Council 14891). Tom had many passions throughout his life including photography, camping, gardening, and loved watching the Washington Redskins and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was especially proud of his conifer tree garden, and spent many hours caring for them in his yard. Tom was a fun-loving, and loyal Irishman who was loved and adored by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Rafferty. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 49 1/2 years Sharleen; daughter Erinn (Rob) Koscik; grandchildren, Corey Glaser and Katie Koscik; sister, Earlene "Ann" (Dan) Potter; nephews, John Martin, Dennis Rafferty, Bill Martin, and Michael Rafferty; nieces, Marci Williamson, Dawn Marie, Jerri Helen, and Jamie Lynn; and numerous friends and extended family. A visitation will be held from 10-12pm on Thursday, September 19 at Church of the Ascension, 2015 Woodman Dr, Kettering, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 12pm. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Church of the Ascension. For remembrances and condolences please visit www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019