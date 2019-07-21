|
RAMMEL, Thomas G. 86, died in Sarasota FL December 7, 2018. He was born in Dayton Oh on Oct 4. He was a loving father, husband and grandfather. He served aboard the Yorktown guiding planes as they landed during the Korean War, then he worked at Fridgeadaire as a tool and die maker for 44 years. He was proceeded in death by his parents Al and Hilda Rammel his brother John, sisters Audrey Schneberger and Jeanne Rammel, and first wife Vera Rammel. He is survived by his wife of 23 years Camille; his children Rose Fisher (Keith), Pat Irwin (Jim), Milke Rammel, Mary Brandenburg (Steve), and Mark Francis (Ann).He had 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Services we're held on May 29 2019. He's laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019