REYER, Thomas R. Somerset, KY resident Tom Reyer passed away on 7/7 (seven being a Biblical number) at the age of 72, following two cardiac episodes that occurred the previous week. Tom was originally from Dayton, OH and graduated from Centerville High School in 1966, but after marrying Gayla (Girdler) moved to Somerset, where he founded and owned T.R. Cabinets. For 20 years he designed, built, and installed custom kitchen and bath cabinets for two contractors in Louisville, and another in Elizabethtown. Locally, Tom worked 22 years for Modern Vending, to include designing and building cafeteria food lines for factories in various parts of the state. Additionally, a substantial number of friends and family members have one or more custom pieces in their homes that were designed and built by Tom. He and Gayla moved from Dayton to Somerset in 1974, where they raised their four children: YeVonda (Hall), Tony, Frankie (Benedetti) and Tommy (Reyer), and have entertained all eight of their grandchildren. Tom is survived by all three of his siblings: Kathy, Bill, and Jerry; and he is reunited with his parents, Gert and Frank Reyer, in Paradise. The family would like to celebrate the abundant life of Tom Reyer on Tuesday, July 23, at 6pm at First Baptist Church, 128 N. Main Street, Somerset, KY. 42501. Guests are encouraged to wear attire depicting the things Tom loved: Nascar, UK basketball, OH State Football, Coca Cola. Instead of flowers, please bring one "Tom" story and your favorite printed snapshot to share. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019