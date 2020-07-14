RHOADES, Thomas E. Thomas E. Rhoades, 69, of Englewood, passed away in his home on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born in Dayton on June 4, 1951, the son of the late Robert and Margaret (Scrafield) Rhoades. Tom was a 1969 graduate of Northmont High School and joined the U.S. Air Force, serving his country for 9 years. He retired from Emery Worldwide following 25 years of service and was currently working at Stevens Aviation, Vandalia. Tom was an avid NASCAR, Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He is survived by his children, Stacy (Dave) Perks of Springfield and Dustin (Pamela) Rhoades of Columbus; brother, Jeff Rhoades of Phillipsburg, OH; grandchildren, Mack, Madison, Emma, and Halle; nephew, Matt Rhoades; and former spouse and mother of his children, Adell Rhoades. A private celebration of Tom's life will be observed by the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
