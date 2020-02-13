Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
THOMAS RICKETTS


1938 - 2020
THOMAS RICKETTS Obituary
RICKETTS, Thomas Eugene "Tim" 81, of Mechanicsburg, passed away February 10, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 20, 1938 in Springfield, the son of John Kenneth and Catherine (Hayes) Ricketts. Mr. Ricketts was the retired owner of Ricketts Plumbing following many years of service and was a member of Local #162. Survivors include his loving wife; Reva Kay Larkin-Ricketts, three children; Debbie Ricketts-Bodon, Mary Esther, Florida, Karen (Greg) Smith, South Charleston and Sherry Rafferty, Mary Esther, Florida, three step children; Gloria (Steve) Grim, Michelle (Tim) Gregory, Jamestown and Chad Larkin, Urbana, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings; John Ricketts, Portsmouth and Gulia (William) Meehan, Fort Myers, Florida, sisters-in-law; Karen Ricketts and Joyce Ricketts, Springfield and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife; Carolyn Sue (Ballard) Ricketts, a son; Timothy Ricketts, a daughter; Jennifer Ricketts-Sinclair, brothers; Joe Ricketts and Daniel Ricketts and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Garry Grim officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00AM until the time of the services. Burial will follow in McConkey Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2020
