Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
Interment
Following Services
Miami Valley Memory Gardens
Thomas RILEY Obituary
RILEY, Thomas Eugene Age 79 of Kettering, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Alice Fay Collins Riley, parents Arthur and Mary Riley, sisters Mary Jane Riley and Lois Bruce, and nephew Robert Bruce. He is survived by his nephews James, Charles (Priscilla), and Gerald Bruce, nieces Linda Dillon, Anna Slusser and Jennifer (Brian) Davis, and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews. Thomas graduated from Chaminade High School. He served in the United States Army from 1963-1965. Thomas worked for Chrysler Air-Temp for 30 years and retired in 1995. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 9927 and IUE 775. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. a Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of services on Friday, November 15. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 12, 2019
