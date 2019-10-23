|
ROTH, Thomas Lee "Tom" 82, passed away October 20, 2019 at following an auto accident. Born August 21, 1937 in Hayti, MO, Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Leo & Rosella (Brehm) Roth, his brother, Charles F. Roth and his beloved wife of 38 years, Nancy (Goubeaux) Roth. Tom graduated from St Joseph HS, Missouri in 1955 and proudly served in the US Marine Corps and US Army from 1956 1961. Tom worked diligently for his A.A.S. in Electronics Engineering Technology from Sinclair Community College, graduating after 10 years as a part-time student, all the while instilling the value of good education in his growing family. After graduation, Tom worked as a government contractor for the US Air Force for 29 years. Tom loved his independent life! He had a passion for tractor pulls, drag racing, blue grass as well as classical music, a cold brew on a warm day, potluck dinners, family vacations, a spirited discussion of current events, amateur (ham) radio, and a visit to any museum. In addition to playing the banjo and harmonica, Tom enjoyed Silver Sneakers workouts and the puzzle ladies at the Washington Township Community Center, happy hours and great exploits with his NAIM group, Friday night card games at St. Francis, travel adventures with senior trekkers, being a landlord and expert fix-it handyman and a resident of the Birkdale Community. Above all, Tom cherished his family and big circle of friends. Tom is survived by her brother, Bob (Donna) Roth of Rancho Murieta, CA, his sister Sue (Jim) Classick of Norfolk, VA, his daughters Patricia (Mark) Hirtzinger of Troy, OH, Shirley (Steve) Fosnot of Huber Heights, OH and Julie (Norm) Bennett of Maineville, OH, grandchildren Maria (Mike) Sullivan, Alex (Breanne Hodell) Fosnot, Molly (Peter) Weideman, Charles Hirtzinger, Benjamin Bennett and Zachary Bennett, great-grandchildren Kaylen and Noah Fosnot and an accomplished collection of nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom is also survived by his dear friend and committed companion of 15 years, Marilyn Roman. Tom's family would like to thank the brilliant medical professions of Kettering Hospital's Medical Surgery ICU for their endless patience, quiet proficiency and immense talents. Every one of you took our father into your hearts and capable hands so that he could exit this world the way he lived every day, with humility and dignity. We are eternally grateful. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25 at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville from 10:00 am 12:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave. Centerville, OH at 1:00 pm. A reception will follow the service at Routsong funeral home, Centerville. A private, military burial and wake will be held on Saturday, October 26 for family. In lieu of flowers, please spend time with your loved ones. Tom would have liked that. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019