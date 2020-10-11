1/1
Thomas RUSSELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSSELL, Thomas F. Age 89, of Bellbrook passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Tom was born in Bowling Green, MO. He starred on the Bowling Green High School basketball team and went on to play while he attended St. Louis University. While at St. Louis he played in the N.I.T. tournament in Madison Square Garden. Tom served his country in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Following his time in the military, Tom worked at NCR and worked on many innovative projects. He was part of the team that installed the first computer system at Kettering Medical Center. Tom was lifelong friends with Marjorie whom he met when they were five years old. That friendship deepened and they were married for 67 years. Tom loved being in nature and particularly loved gardening and birding. In addition to his wife, Marj, Tom is survived by a daughter, Susan (Richard) Chema; sons, Stephen T. (Noreen) Russell, Stanley (Mie) Russell, and Scott (Lori) Russell; five grandchildren, Alexis (Edgar) Garcia Chema, Carolyn Chema, Jordan Russell, Sam Russell and Sky Russell; and one great-grandchild, Inez Garcia Chema. Private services have been held. Memorials may be directed to The Nature Conservancy or to Cox Arboretum. To send online condolences or to view a recording of the service go to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved