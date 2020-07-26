SCHMIDT, Rev. Thomas W. Reverend Thomas W. Schmidt, died on July 24, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. He was born on May 31, 1948, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He received a B.S.Ed. from Edgecliff College/Xavier University, Cincinnati, a M.A.Ed. from Harding University, Searcy, Arkansas, and a M.Div. from The Athenaeum of Ohio, Cincinnati. He was ordained on May 15, 1999, at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral, Cincinnati, by Archbishop Daniel E. Pilarczyk. Father Schmidt received his first assignment on July 2, 1999, as Parochial Vicar at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Kettering. On July 1, 2002, he was appointed Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Centerville for a period of six years. He was appointed Pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Parish for two more consecutive six-year terms, commencing on July 2, 2008 and on July 1, 2014. Additionally, Father Schmidt served on the Presbyteral Council for the Dayton Deanery from 2009 2010. He served on the Child Protection Review Board of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati starting in 2006, and continued to serve until his retirement from active ministry. Father Schmidt retired from active ministry on June 30, 2018. Father Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Paul & Eleanor Schmidt, and a nephew, Mike Schmidt. He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Davis and Paulette Trickey (husband James); nieces and nephews, Anna Hedburg, Lyn Davis, Jerry Schmidt and Shane Trickey. Reception of the Body: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, Ohio 45459; (937-433-1013). Celebrant: Reverend Brian W. Phelps. Homilist: Reverend Christopher J. Worland. Visitation: immediately following until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Celebrant: Most Reverend Dennis M. Schnurr. Homilist: Deacon Christopher A. Rauch. Burial: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, immediately following Mass of Christian Burial at Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Celebrant: Reverend Christopher J. Worland. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Lane Estates for the love, support and dedication they have showed Father Tom the last few years while he lived there. May God welcome His servant and His priest into the fullness of heaven. Amen.



