Thomas SCHWARTZ
SCHWARTZ, Thomas Walter Age 92, passed away October 8, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton from natural causes. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Pat Duke Schwartz, and daughters Debra Stewart and Julie (David) Rubens-(step-daughter) Lisa Bennett; grandchildren, Lyndsay Rubens, Delia Devir, Robert Devir, Meaghan Devir, and great-granddaughter Nikola Sackett. Mr. Schwartz was a veteran of the U.S. Army as well as a life-long professional commercial photographer. He owned and operated Schwartz Studios Inc. for over 50 years. The family would like to thank Dr. Nicholas Bellenco and staff, Dr. Matthew Garrett and staff, and the people of Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton or a charity of your choice. Private family services will be held at a later date. To share your condolences with the family, please visit www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
