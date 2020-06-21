Thomas SHERIDAN
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERIDAN, Thomas E. "Tom" Age 80, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 29, 1939, in Columbus, OH, the son of the late Frank & Marjoree (Eberst) Sheridan. Mr. Sheridan was a retired employee of Ohio Bell, AT & T and Lucent Technologies with over 37 years of service. He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Communications Workers of American, Vette Set Society, and NRA. He was the organizer of the National Night Out in his neighborhood for many years. Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara L. Sheridan in 2001, and by his daughter, Colleen Marie Sheridan in 1975. He is survived by his daughter, Monica Johnson and husband Tim; brother, Edward Sheridan and wife, Paula; 3 sisters, Jane Barklow, Sally Nellis and husband Al, Rita MacConnell and husband Bob; 3 grandchildren, Colleen M. Johnson, Sean T. Johnson, and Sheridan E. Johnson; best friend, Steve Lovins and wife Kathy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH, 45449 with Father Ron Combs Celebrant. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Steve Lovins, Ryan MacConnell, Crossroads Hospice, Lavender Home Care, and all of Tom's special neighbors for their love and care of Tom. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Henry Catholic Church in Mr. Sheridan's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Thomas E. Sheridan, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Swart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-3686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved