SHERIDAN, Thomas E. "Tom" Age 80, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 29, 1939, in Columbus, OH, the son of the late Frank & Marjoree (Eberst) Sheridan. Mr. Sheridan was a retired employee of Ohio Bell, AT & T and Lucent Technologies with over 37 years of service. He was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, Communications Workers of American, Vette Set Society, and NRA. He was the organizer of the National Night Out in his neighborhood for many years. Preceded in death by his wife, Barbara L. Sheridan in 2001, and by his daughter, Colleen Marie Sheridan in 1975. He is survived by his daughter, Monica Johnson and husband Tim; brother, Edward Sheridan and wife, Paula; 3 sisters, Jane Barklow, Sally Nellis and husband Al, Rita MacConnell and husband Bob; 3 grandchildren, Colleen M. Johnson, Sean T. Johnson, and Sheridan E. Johnson; best friend, Steve Lovins and wife Kathy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Henry Catholic Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH, 45449 with Father Ron Combs Celebrant. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Steve Lovins, Ryan MacConnell, Crossroads Hospice, Lavender Home Care, and all of Tom's special neighbors for their love and care of Tom. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Henry Catholic Church in Mr. Sheridan's memory. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Thomas E. Sheridan, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.