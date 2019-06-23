|
SHUNK, Sr., Thomas L. 70, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born May 29, 1949 in Troy, Ohio the son of the late John & Mary (Kiser) Shunk. He retired from A-1 Residential Heating & Air and loved preaching the word of God. He is survived by a daughter, Paula M. Manuel; a son, Thomas Shunk Jr.; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Shunk; a son, Bill Shunk; three brother, and four sisters. A gathering will be 6-8 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with a memorial service at 8 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019