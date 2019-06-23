Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
8:00 AM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas SHUNK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas SHUNK Sr.


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas SHUNK Sr. Obituary
SHUNK, Sr., Thomas L. 70, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born May 29, 1949 in Troy, Ohio the son of the late John & Mary (Kiser) Shunk. He retired from A-1 Residential Heating & Air and loved preaching the word of God. He is survived by a daughter, Paula M. Manuel; a son, Thomas Shunk Jr.; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Shunk; a son, Bill Shunk; three brother, and four sisters. A gathering will be 6-8 PM Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with a memorial service at 8 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now